Three teenagers injured in rollover crash in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) – Three teenagers were injured in a rollover crash Thursday just after 6:30 p.m. on Airport Road south of 140th Avenue.

Officials said 16-year-old Sasha Jade Garman, of Eddyville, lost control of the Ford Fusion she was driving.

The vehicle entered the east ditch, rolling several times before coming to rest on its top.

Garman and passengers Joey Boyer, 18, of Ottumwa, and Alleah Marie Wyers, 16, of Hedrick, were injured in the crash.

Both Garman and Wyers were wearing a seatbelt, but Boyer was not.

Garman and Wyers were taken to Ottumwa Regional for their injuries. Boyer was taken to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

Officials did not release the extent of their injuries.

