Advertisement

Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, posted on Twitter that he took a test Thursday and got a positive result back Friday morning.
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, posted on Twitter that he took a test Thursday and got a positive result back Friday morning.(Senate TV via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sen. Mike Lee has the novel coronavirus.

The Utah Republican posted on Twitter that he took a test Thursday and got a positive result back Friday morning.

Lee attended the Supreme Court nominee announcement Saturday.

On Tuesday, he met with President Donald Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

According to a White House spokesperson, Coney Barrett is tested daily for COVID-19.

She tested negative Friday morning.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump said they had tested positive for the virus as well.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Grand jury audio details moments before Breonna Taylor died

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN
Police said they knocked repeatedly and identified themselves for a minute or more before using a battering ram to enter Breonna Taylor’s apartment, according to Kentucky grand jury recordings released Friday, then killed her in a rapid hail of gunfire.

National Politics

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; Trump family campaign events postponed

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; Trump family campaign events postponed

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

National

Signs of Asian giant hornet nest found in Washington state

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
And the giant hornets are now entering a time of year when they attack and destroy honeybee hives, Spichiger said.

National

Harvey Weinstein charged with more rapes in California

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The new charges mean Weinstein is now charged with 11 felony counts in Los Angeles County, involving five women.

Latest News

National

Tuscaloosa man sentenced to 600 years for sexual exploitation of children

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WBRC staff
Chief U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced 32-year-old Matthew Miller to 7,200 months in prison for producing child pornography.

Iowa

Waypoint offering to assist coordinating resources for derecho victims

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Waypoint is looking to coordinate resources for people impacted by the derecho.

National

Notre Dame’s president tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Rev. John Jenkins sent an email to university students and staff saying his symptoms were mild and that he would continue to work from home.

News

Eastern Iowa organization provides diversity training, navigating executive order barring businesses from using federal funds

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
A group of eastern Iowa women said their diversity training business, Captivate, is in greater demand than ever. However, a new executive order from President Trump now bars organizations that use federal funds from certain race and sex-based trainings.

News

Nonprofit Waypoint offers derecho assistance

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Waypoint is looking to coordinate resources for people impacted by the derecho.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids man receives another prison sentence after making third custody escape attempt

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to 23 months in prison after a third attempt to escape from custody.