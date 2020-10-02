Section of Bowling Street SW in Cedar Rapids to close for 3 weeks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A section of Bowling Street SW will close for three weeks beginning on October 5 for a railroad improvement project.

The closure will be just north of 49th Avenue Drive SW, at about the 4700 block.

The city said traffic will be detoured to 41st Avenue Drive SW, to C Street SW, to Highway 30.

The railroad improvements project began this week between 50th Avenue and Wilson Avenue.

The project includes pavement repair and replacement, new rail signals with gates and raised median, as well as trail and sidewalk upgrades.

