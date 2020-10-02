Saturday’s showers will be replaced by Sunday sunshine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weekend starts on a cool note. Temperatures start the day near 40 and are only expected to make it into the lower 50s on Saturday. Clouds and some scattered showers will prevent a big warmup from taking place. It looks like the afternoon and evening will be the preferred times for showers. All rainfall remains light with 0.10″ to 0.25″ possible through Sunday morning. Looking ahead a warmup is in store for next week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.