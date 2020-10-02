Advertisement

President Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

President Donald Trump walks to Marine One from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump walks to Marine One from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19.  

Trump was to depart the White House by helicopter late Friday for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a White House official said.

The official said the visit was precautionary and that Trump would work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties. Earlier Friday the White House said Trump remains “fatigued” and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Stocks end bumpy day lower after Trump’s positive virus test

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The moves weren’t close to as chaotic as earlier this year, when markets were first selling off on coronavirus fears.

Local

Tripoli bus driver cited after Thursday afternoon accident

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A Tripoli school bus driver has been cited following an accident on Thursday afternoon.

National Politics

Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Coronavirus

Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Latest News

Local

Bars in Johnson and Story counties will reopen

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Governor is allowing the closure of bars in Johnson and Story county to expire at 11:59 p.m. on October 4. After that date, they must continue following the social distancing requirements in place across the state.

Coronavirus

Trump’s age, health woes raise his risk for COVID-19 illness

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, “are both well at this time” and plan to remain at the White House while recovering and being closely monitored, according to a statement from his physician, Dr. Sean Conley.

National

Licensed to Pill: Big opioid prescriber indicted on federal charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Luther, Lee Zurik, Jill Riepenhoff, InvestigateTV
Officials have known about a top opioid prescriber for at least five years. This week the Tennessee and Alabama doctor was federally indicted for illegally distributing opioids, kickbacks and more.

National

Licensed to Pill: Doctor indicted

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National

California milestone: 4 million acres burned in wildfires

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Around the state, 17,000 firefighters were battling nearly two dozen major blazes.

National

Northern California under siege as wildfires rage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Wildfires raging across Wine Country are the latest to bring devastation to California.