Pence talks with TV9 about absentee voting, COVID relief during trip to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence visited Iowa for the fourth time since May, 33 days ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Pence made a campaign stop in Carter Lake and later spoke in Des Moines at a “Faith in Leadership, America’s Need for Revival” event hosted by The Family Leader, a conservative Christian group.

Speakers at Thursday’s event encouraged Christian voters to cast their ballots for the Trump-Pence ticket, and during a 40-minute speech, Pence highlighted various stances and actions taken by the Trump presidency over the last three-plus years, including cutting funding to Planned Parenthood and nominating three justices to the Supreme Court, including Amy Coney Barrett within recent weeks.

The Vice President started his remarks by saying the country is 33 days away from what he believes will be “a great victory for faith and family all across Iowa and all across America.”

With just over a month to go before Election Day, the United States Election Project reported more than two million Americans have already voted early, as of Thursday, and millions more Americans are expected to vote by mail in the coming weeks.

In Iowa, the Trump campaign has sued three counties, including Linn and Johnson, over pre-filled absentee ballot request forms, resulting in tens of thousands of these completed and submitted forms being thrown out before voters received their ballots.

Despite these lawsuits, Vice President Pence told TV9 he and President Trump “fully support absentee voting.”

Pence said the Trump administration is standing for the principle that it be easy for Americans to vote, but hard to cheat.

“The progress that we’re seeing in many states toward what are unsolicited, universal, mail-in ballots, combined with what’s called vote harvesting, we think represents a real potential for voter fraud,” he said. “What we’re seeing many states around the country do is literally never been done before, and the principle of one person, one vote is really at the center of our democracy.”

Universal, mail-in ballots are not being sent in Iowa, nor was that previously planned for this election.

For this election, the Iowa Secretary of State’s office is sending an absentee ballot request form to every registered voter, but the burden is on the voter to complete and return that form in order to receive a ballot.

Vote harvesting, or ballot harvesting, refers to one person turning in ballots for someone else or for a group of people. There are few proven instances of this resulting in voting fraud.

Pence’s visit came days after the latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which the Vice President leads, saying Iowa is in the red zone for COVID-19 cases and has the sixth-highest rate of new cases in the country.

That task force has urged Iowa to implement more measures to stop the virus' spread.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has refused to take some of those steps, like a statewide mask mandate, which she has said is unenforceable.

Reynolds has put other recommendations in place though, like closing bars, but not to the extent that the task force advised.

Pence said one of the task force’s guiding principles is to trust governors with the data and recommendations the group gives them.

“But we have every confidence in Gov. Kim Reynolds' leadership and even as we’re seeing cases rising in Iowa, the people of Iowa can be confident that we’re going to stand with Gov. Reynolds, we’re going to put our faith and confidence in our doctors and nurses, and we’re going to keep trusting the people of this state, just as you’ve done before,” Pence told TV9.

Hours after the Vice President delivered his remarks in Des Moines, the Democratic-led House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act, a $2.2-trillion pandemic relief bill, in a vote largely along party lines.

Senate Republicans have said the HEROES Act is too expensive and won’t pass the Senate.

The House begins a recess at the end of this week, which extends through mid-November, and TV9 asked the Vice President if the federal government will be able to provide American individuals and businesses with relief in time for the recess and the election.

Pence said the Trump administration has been working with members of both parties to provide more support to Americans and will continue those negotiations.

“What we’re not going to do, though, is allow Democrats in Washington to use a relief bill to bail out poorly-run Democrat states around the country, and so we’ve taken a firm stand that any additional recovery funding has to be directly related to families' and businesses' needs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

