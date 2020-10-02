Looking for fall colors? You may have to travel north this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaves are already starting to turn across eastern Iowa as we start the month of October.

Why exactly do leaves change color? One factor is the fact that the months of Septemeber and October have longer night, by around 2 hours or more. Temperatures are normally also cooler in the 50s, 60s, & 70s. When you have the factors the chlorophyll breaks down the green on the leaves, giving way to those vibrant colors.

As of October 2, areas north of Highway 20 were near their peak for fall colors, where areas to the south are seeing patchy areas of fall colors. The Iowa DNR put out their predictions for when areas across the state could see their peak for fall colors. In northeast Iowa, the peak looks to be between October 5-10. Northcentral and northwest Iowa could see the peak between October 12-16. Central Iowa could see their peak of fall colors between October 10-17 this year and southeast and southcentral Iowa could see the peak between October 15-22.

This map shows the estimated peak times across Iowa for fall colors from the Iowa DNR. (KCRG)

If you’re looking to travel around the Midwest looking for vibrant fall colors, the U.S. Forest Service put of this prediction map that goes through October 5th. Areas in southern Minnesota, the southern half of Wisconsin, and northcentral Michigan are near their peak for fall colors. Northern portions of those states are either at their peak or past peak at this point.

The U.S. Forest Service put out this prediction map for fall colors for October 5. (KCRG)

The U.S. Forest Service has a Fall Foliage Prediction Map that will show you areas across the United States that are in peak times for viewing for every week through the end of November. You can find peak viewing times for the state of Iowa on the Iowa DNR website.

Throughout the fall season, the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather Team wants to see your Fall Foilage photos. You can submit them below or on the First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.