Legislation introduced aims to help meat lockers with extra work due to COVID 19

EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - In the spring, many meat processing plants had to close because of COVID-19 infections.

That created a heavy backlog for the meatpacking plants and lockers that didn’t close.

The U.S. House introduced a bill that aims to help those small meat lockers and producers sell their products across state lines, which can help with that backlog, and it would add training money to help people looking to get into the industry.

“If you were to call and book beef to be harvested and processed, it would be late January 2022 before we would get it done,” said Edgewood Locker Owner Luke Kerns. “That’s how booked out we are on beef; hogs aren’t so bad.”

Kerns said the market changes come from the virus spreading through meatpacking plants as well as what he calls “people panic buying”.

“We saw a big downturn in livestock prices and, along with that, the packing plants closed,” he said. “There was simply no place to go with a lot of livestock that was ready to be harvested.”

He said this new bill was great for small, state-approved, meat processing plants. It would give them more of an opportunity to sell across state lines and train people interested in getting into the industry, but he said most Iowa processors can already sell across state lines.

"It would have the biggest impact outside of Iowa, Kerns said. “Iowa was already approved for this program, so other states that have chosen so not to participate in this program would get some funding to let them do that.”

With all of the extra work, he has decided to expand his operations. A new facility was in the works behind the current on.

“We’re cramped in our current facility,” he said. “We’re just maxed out. During the pandemic, every other phone call someone asking when they could bring another beef in and, unfortunately, we had to turn a lot of business away because we can’t do any more with our current facility.”

While this proposed legislation doesn’t help him or his businesses grow, he said it could change to include more help for meat lockers handling the extra work created by COVID 19.

“This legislation hasn’t passed yet and there might be some change,” he said.

