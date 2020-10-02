Iowa surpasses 90,000 COVID-19 cases Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa on Friday surpassed 90,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, as the state reported a third straight day of more than 1,000 additional cases.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 1,142 more COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 2, the state’s data is showing a total of 90,754 COVID-19 cases and 1,367 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,779 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 803,772 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 393 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 66 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 95 are in the ICU and 36 are on ventilators.

