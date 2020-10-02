Advertisement

Iowa Supreme Court urged to halt absentee ballot request law

Absentee Ballots
Absentee Ballots
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court is being urged by Democrats and a Latino civil rights group to block a new Republican-backed law that could leave thousands of requesters without absentee ballots.

Majority Forward, a group aligned with Senate Democrats, and the League of Latino United Citizens have asked the high court to put the new law on hold immediately.

They’re appealing a ruling released Monday in Johnson County, where Judge Lars Anderson declined to block the new law.

Anderson found the law would likely survive judicial review, claiming that requests for absentee ballots do not implicate the fundamental right to vote.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa surpasses 90,000 COVID-19 cases Friday

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 1,142 more COVID-19 cases and 9 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Section of Bowling Street SW in Cedar Rapids to close for 3 weeks

Updated: 25 minutes ago
A section of Bowling Street SW will close for three weeks beginning on October 5 for a railroad improvement project.

National

Airbnb blocking some rentals over Halloween to halt parties

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Airbnb will prohibit one-night rentals over Halloween weekend as part of its ongoing effort to crack down on party houses.

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, and a White House official says the president is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Biden tweets that he’s praying for Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Friday that he and his wife Jill “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery” after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Nearly 20,000 Amazon workers tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Amazon revealed nearly 20,000 of its front-line employees at both Amazon and Whole Foods have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Iowa

Dubuque park may be named for historic Black resident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A push has begun in Dubuque to change the name of a park to honor of a one-time slave who gained his freedom and another Black man killed in a lynching.

News

Voter suppression concerns persist as Election day approaches

Updated: 2 hours ago
Election day is 32 days away, but there are already concerns about voting and claims actions are being taken to prevent some people from participating in the process.

News

Audio transcripts in Breaonna Taylor ruling to be released Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The grand jury's audio transcripts in the Breonna Taylor ruling are set to be released Friday by noon eastern time.

National

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife test negative for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.