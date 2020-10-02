Iowa State University changes COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State University announced students no longer have to quarantine if they were wearing a mask when they came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

University President Wendy Wintersteen said the change follows new guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health announced earlier this week.

Masks are mandatory on campus.

The university said 98 percent of students asked to quarantine were exposed to the virus while off campus.

