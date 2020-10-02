Advertisement

Groundbreaking for new Marion Public Library building

By Becky Phelps
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -Crews broke ground on the new Marion Public Library site Thursday after more than 10 years of planning. The library is moving just one block over on 6th Avenue in downtown Marion, but that small move will give them double the space.

During the ceremony, the crowd listened to city officials, staff, and fundraising teams talk about the work behind getting started on the new $18 million building. Even though the library was damaged by the derecho, library director Holly Trenary says the project isn’t using federal funding because the new building was already planned before the storm hit. The $18 million facility will be supported by $5 million in Local Option Sales Tax funding, $3 million from the sale of the current site, $3.3 million in private donations, $1 million in tax increment and $6 million in bonding. Organizers announced the public fundraiser campaign during the ceremony.

The new building will be 50,000 square feet, which is double the size of the old library.

Trenary says that space will help them to be not just a library, but a center for the community. “What we mean by that is not just space for more books...we’re looking to gain meeting room space, a demonstration kitchen, where we can have classes and serve meals, we’re going to have room for major exhibits," says Trenary.

The new library is expected to open March of 2022.

