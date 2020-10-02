Advertisement

Fiery crash briefly closes I-80 overnight in Johnson County

A fiery semi crash closed part of I-80 for a while overnight.
A fiery semi crash closed part of I-80 for a while overnight.(Courtesy: Shaun Lewis)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A fiery semi crash closed part of I-80 for a while overnight.

Shaun Lewis sent us pictures of a semi that caught on fire west of Exit 230 toward Oxford in Johnson County.

The Iowa DOT said the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday blocking the eastbound lanes for about an hour.

There’s no word on any injuries.

