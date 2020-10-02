Advertisement

Dubuque park may be named for historic Black resident

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A push has begun in Dubuque to change the name of a park to honor of a one-time slave who gained his freedom and another Black man killed in a lynching.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that the Dubuque branch of the NAACP and other community members support renaming Jackson Park after both men, Ralph Montgomery and Nathaniel Morgan.

Montgomery was a slave living in Dubuque when, in 1839, he won his freedom in a ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court.

It was only a year later that Morgan was killed in a lynching.

The park is currently named for President Andrew Jackson.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, and a White House official says the president is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Biden tweets that he’s praying for Trump

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Friday that he and his wife Jill “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery” after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Nearly 20,000 Amazon workers tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Amazon revealed nearly 20,000 of its front-line employees at both Amazon and Whole Foods have tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Voter suppression concerns persist as Election day approaches

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Election day is 32 days away, but there are already concerns about voting and claims actions are being taken to prevent some people from participating in the process.

Latest News

News

Audio transcripts in Breaonna Taylor ruling to be released Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The grand jury's audio transcripts in the Breonna Taylor ruling are set to be released Friday by noon eastern time.

National

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife test negative for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Iowa

Fiery crash briefly closes I-80 overnight in Johnson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A fiery semi crash closed part of I-80 for a while overnight.

Iowa

Iowa State University changes COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa State University announced students no longer have to quarantine if they were wearing a mask when they came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Iowa State University changes COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa State University announced students no longer have to quarantine if they were wearing a mask when they came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Chris Wallace voices frustration over first presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chris Wallace spoke publicly Thursday night saying he was disappointed by the first presidential debate.