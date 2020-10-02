Chilly today, scattered showers arrive Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures have dropped to the 30s across eastern Iowa this morning with patches of frost possible. Similar to yesterday, we may have a few hours of sun to start the day, though clouds will be rebuilding quickly. These clouds will cap our highs into the low-mid 50s. Thankfully, the wind has been turned down. This weekend, we are still focused on a chilly one with a good chance of scattered showers Saturday into Saturday night. Amounts look low at this time and should generally be in the tenth to quarter-inch range. While we may have to walk out a shower on Sunday morning, the clouds could feasibly start breaking by the afternoon leading to partly cloudy sky. Look for warming weather next week!

