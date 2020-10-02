Advertisement

Chilly today, scattered showers arrive Saturday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures have dropped to the 30s across eastern Iowa this morning with patches of frost possible. Similar to yesterday, we may have a few hours of sun to start the day, though clouds will be rebuilding quickly. These clouds will cap our highs into the low-mid 50s. Thankfully, the wind has been turned down. This weekend, we are still focused on a chilly one with a good chance of scattered showers Saturday into Saturday night. Amounts look low at this time and should generally be in the tenth to quarter-inch range. While we may have to walk out a shower on Sunday morning, the clouds could feasibly start breaking by the afternoon leading to partly cloudy sky. Look for warming weather next week!

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Plan on a chilly day with increasing clouds.

As the sky clears the temperature drops

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Joe Winters
Ways to protect your plants with the potential for frost

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Kalie Pluchel
With frost in the forecast Thursday night and Friday morning, you may want to check out which plants you may need to protect.

Updated: 16 hours ago

Cool day today, potential for frost continues tonight

Updated: 17 hours ago
By Kalie Pluchel
Expect a cool day ahead across eastern Iowa. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s across the areas. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, and an isolated shower could be possible.

Updated: 17 hours ago
Cool day today, the potential for frost overnight.

Windy and cooler today, frost possible tonight

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a cooler and windy day with clouds building back up again.

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
Plan on cloudy and windy conditions through the day.

Windy and chilly day heading into Thursday

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
By Kalie Pluchel
Windy conditions continue throughout the rest of the evening. Wind gusts could be upwards of 40 mph and will still be breezy throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures drop into the mid-40s.

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
Another windy day tomorrow, highs only in the mid-50s.