Cedar Rapids man receives another prison sentence after making third custody escape attempt

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to 23 months in prison after a third attempt to escape from custody.

Officials said 53-year-old Darrell Clark Turner, who had previously been convicted of mail and identity theft, pleaded guilty to one count of escape from custody.

Officials said Turner had been sentenced to 38 months in prison and a three-year term of supervised release in October 2017 after pleading guilty to possession of stolen mail matter and aggravated identity theft.

In June 2019, Turner was released from prison. However, a federal judge ordered Turner to reside in a halfway house in Waterloo after Turner violated the conditions of his supervised release.

In February 2019, Turner signed out of the halfway house for work, but he was a “no call, no show” for work and did not return to the halfway house.

Turner was arrested on March 10, 2020. He was sentenced to 23 months in prison and a three-year term of supervised release.

Officials said Turner has more than 35 convictions, including 10 crimes that came under court-ordered supervision for other crimes. Turner has made three attempts to escape custody.

