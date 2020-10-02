Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man receives another prison sentence after making third custody escape attempt

Officials said 53-year-old Darrell Clark Turner, who had previously been convicted of mail and identity theft, pleaded guilty to one count of escape from custody.
Officials said 53-year-old Darrell Clark Turner, who had previously been convicted of mail and identity theft, pleaded guilty to one count of escape from custody.(KCRG)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to 23 months in prison after a third attempt to escape from custody.

Officials said 53-year-old Darrell Clark Turner, who had previously been convicted of mail and identity theft, pleaded guilty to one count of escape from custody.

Officials said Turner had been sentenced to 38 months in prison and a three-year term of supervised release in October 2017 after pleading guilty to possession of stolen mail matter and aggravated identity theft.

In June 2019, Turner was released from prison. However, a federal judge ordered Turner to reside in a halfway house in Waterloo after Turner violated the conditions of his supervised release.

In February 2019, Turner signed out of the halfway house for work, but he was a “no call, no show” for work and did not return to the halfway house.

Turner was arrested on March 10, 2020. He was sentenced to 23 months in prison and a three-year term of supervised release.

Officials said Turner has more than 35 convictions, including 10 crimes that came under court-ordered supervision for other crimes. Turner has made three attempts to escape custody.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Waypoint offering to assist coordinating resources for derecho victims

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Waypoint is looking to coordinate resources for people impacted by the derecho.

News

Eastern Iowa organization provides diversity training, navigating executive order barring businesses from using federal funds

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
A group of eastern Iowa women said their diversity training business, Captivate, is in greater demand than ever. However, a new executive order from President Trump now bars organizations that use federal funds from certain race and sex-based trainings.

News

Nonprofit Waypoint offers derecho assistance

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Waypoint is looking to coordinate resources for people impacted by the derecho.

Iowa

Blank Park Zoo names new CEO

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Blank Park Zoo has named Anne Shimerdla its new CEO. Shimerdla is the zoo’s seventh leader and the first female president and CEO.

Latest News

News

Waukon man dies in rollover crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
A man from Allamakee County is dead after crashing his semi.

News

One of the victims of a shooting at a Waterloo club escaped a similar previous shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
One of the victims who died from a mass shooting at a Waterloo after hours club--escaped another shooting at a similar club months before.

Iowa

Two year old Ottumwa girl killed in driveway accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anne Hughes
two-year-old girl died after being run over

Iowa

Iowa surpasses 90,000 COVID-19 cases Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 1,142 more COVID-19 cases and 9 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Section of Bowling Street SW in Cedar Rapids to close for 3 weeks

Updated: 3 hours ago
A section of Bowling Street SW will close for three weeks beginning on October 5 for a railroad improvement project.

National

Airbnb blocking some rentals over Halloween to halt parties

Updated: 3 hours ago
Airbnb will prohibit one-night rentals over Halloween weekend as part of its ongoing effort to crack down on party houses.