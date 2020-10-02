Advertisement

Blank Park Zoo names new CEO

Blank Park Zoo has named Anne Shimerdla its new CEO. Shimerdla is the zoo’s seventh leader and the first female president and CEO.(Courtesy Blank Park Zoo)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Blank Park Zoo has named Anne Shimerdla its new CEO. Shimerdla is the zoo’s seventh leader and the first female president and CEO.

Retiring CEO Mark Vukovich recommended Shimerdla saying she was the perfect candidate to replace him.

“She has the perfect skill set and temperament to lead the Zoo into the future and will be a great leader,” Vukovich said in a news release.

Shimerdla has held several positions at the zoo. She started as an intern while she was in college. She later returned as education curator before taking on the roles of guest operations' director, chief operating officer, president and now CEO.

Shimerdla said she would like to prioritize increasing conservation work, expanding the zoo’s education programs and increasing the zoo’s footprint by bringing in other animal species.

