Biden tweets that he’s praying for Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden makes a campaign stop in Johnstown, Pa., on Wednesday. (Source: Pool)
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden makes a campaign stop in Johnstown, Pa., on Wednesday. (Source: Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Friday that he and his wife Jill “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery” after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Friday morning tweet, he added, “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

It was not immediately clear whether the former vice president had been tested since appearing at Tuesday’s presidential debate with Trump or whether he was taking any additional safety protocols. Trump and Biden did not shake hands during the debate but stood without masks about 10 feet apart for the 90-minute event.

