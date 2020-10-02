Advertisement

Bars in Johnson and Story counties will reopen

(KTUU)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Governor is allowing the closure of bars in Johnson and Story county to expire at 11:59 p.m. on October 4. After that date, they must continue following the social distancing requirements in place across the state.

She issued a proclamation today clarifying the reopening process. That proclamation also opens wineries, breweries, and distilleries that were closed in Johnson and Story County at 5 pm today.

The proclamation can be viewed here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Tripoli bus driver cited after Thursday afternoon accident

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A Tripoli school bus driver has been cited following an accident on Thursday afternoon.

National

President Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House says President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Iowa

Iowa Supreme Court urged to halt absentee ballot request law

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Iowa Supreme Court is being urged by Democrats and a Latino civil rights group to block a new Republican-backed law that could leave thousands of requesters without absentee ballots.

Local

Dubuque park may be named for historic Black resident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A push has begun in Dubuque to change the name of a park to honor of a one-time slave who gained his freedom and another Black man killed in a lynching.

Latest News

Iowa

Grassley aide says Iowa senator taking normal precautions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An aide says U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley isn’t believed to have been exposed to anyone testing positive for the coronavirus and is continuing to take normal precautions.

Iowa

Secretary Pate unveils new resources to help Iowans with felony convictions understand voting process

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces new resources to assist individuals with past felony convictions who have had their voting rights restored. Pate’s office designed a new voter registration form that was unanimously approved by the state’s bipartisan Voter Registration Commission on Friday.

First Alert Weather

Looking for fall colors? You may have to travel north this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Leaves are already starting to turn across eastern Iowa as we start the month of October, but if you're looking for more vibrant colors you may have to travel north.

Iowa

Additional hearing complaints filed for violations of governor’s proclamation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) announced today that it has filed an additional three hearing complaints on businesses for violations of Governor Reynolds' emergency public health disaster proclamation.

Local

American Airlines to return twice-daily service between Waterloo and Chicago

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Recently, American Airlines provided notice to Waterloo City and Airport officials regarding the flight schedule from Waterloo to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, effective Thursday, October 8th. Airport officials are optimistic that passengers throughout the Greater Cedar Valley Region will support the service with a growing number of passengers, to not just support the continued operation of the new schedule, but also to provide renewed confidence to officials at American Airlines that Waterloo can support the flight schedule.

Iowa

Waypoint offering to assist coordinating resources for derecho victims

Updated: 3 hours ago
Waypoint is looking to coordinate resources for people impacted by the derecho.