Bars in Johnson and Story counties will reopen

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Governor is allowing the closure of bars in Johnson and Story county to expire at 11:59 p.m. on October 4. After that date, they must continue following the social distancing requirements in place across the state.

She issued a proclamation today clarifying the reopening process. That proclamation also opens wineries, breweries, and distilleries that were closed in Johnson and Story County at 5 pm today.

The proclamation can be viewed here.

