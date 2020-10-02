Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Brady Simcox

Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City West pophomore Brady Simcox had a three week layoff because his school was forced to pause all athletic activities after they went to virtual only learning. Simcox spent that time working on his game individually and it paid off in his first tournament back. Simcox won co-medalist honors at the MVC Valley divisional meet firing a 76.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Morgan accounts for five touchdowns as West defeats Senior 35-23

Updated: 50 minutes ago
With the win, the Trojans improve to 3-0 while the Rams drop to 3-3.

Sports

Cedar Falls knocks off Wash 41-16

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Cedar Falls looks ahead to a match up with Linn-Mar while the Warriors hope to rebound against Prairie.

Athlete Of The Week

Athlete of the Week: Brady Simcox

Updated: 2 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Cedar Falls dominates Wash

Updated: 2 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Latest News

Sports

West High takes down Senior

Updated: 2 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Coe taking advantage of fall practices, prepares for spring season

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
The Coe football team is still holding practices this fall, but won't play any games until the spring.

Sports

Coe still holding football practices in preparation for spring season

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT

Sports

The Great Outdoors: Fishing for smallmouth on the Mississippi

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By KCRG Staff
John Campbell takes us to The Great Outdoors for some smallmouth bass fishing on the Mississippi River.

Sports

The Great Outdoors: Smallmouth fishing on the Mississippi River

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
6p Newscast recording

Sports

Liberty sweeps Prairie to improve to 6-1

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT
The Liberty Lightning defeated the Prairie Hawks 3-0 (25-23, 25-10, 25-17) on Tuesday night to improve their record on the season to 6-1.