Athlete of the Week: Brady Simcox

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City West pophomore Brady Simcox had a three week layoff because his school was forced to pause all athletic activities after they went to virtual only learning. Simcox spent that time working on his game individually and it paid off in his first tournament back. Simcox won co-medalist honors at the MVC Valley divisional meet firing a 76.

