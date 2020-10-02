Advertisement

Another cool day ahead, showers move in Saturday

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect another cool day ahead across eastern Iowa today. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s across the area. Clouds will increase throughout the day.

Temperatures tonight drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Highs stay below average this weekend, in the low to mid-50s. Showers and drizzle look to impact the area Saturday and could linger into Sunday. Another potential for frost comes late Sunday and into Monday morning. Temperatures slowly warm next week from the low 60s on Monday into the upper 60s and low 70s the rest of the next week.

