American Airlines to return twice-daily service between Waterloo and Chicago

Waterloo Regional Airport is a city-owned airport that is used for general aviation and offers commercial service to Chicago (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Airpot/flyalo.com)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Recently, American Airlines provided notice to Waterloo City and Airport officials regarding the flight schedule from Waterloo to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, effective Thursday, October 8th. 

Airport officials are optimistic that passengers throughout the Greater Cedar Valley Region will support the service with a growing number of passengers, to not just support the continued operation of the new schedule, but also to provide renewed confidence to officials at American Airlines that Waterloo can support the flight schedule.

“In this very difficult time for the airline industry, the return of Waterloo’s updated schedule is excellent news for the entire Cedar Valley Region for either business or leisure travel, as this schedule allows you to still conduct a full day’s business, thereby allowing passengers the ability to connect to their final destinations from Chicago to both East and West Coasts, Southern destinations, etc., so my many thanks to the schedule planners at American Airlines,” said Keith Kaspari, Airport Director at Waterloo Regional Airport.

“This new schedule, effective from Thursday, October 8th to November 2nd, allows significant flexibility for both the business and leisure passenger, and pending the date of departure and return leg, this schedule allows either an early or late afternoon departure from Waterloo, allowing the ability of ALO’s passenger to connect to destinations all across the U.S. from Chicago," Kaspari continued.

In closing, Kaspari provided comment that airports of all sizes, and the airline industry are still only performing at an approximate 33% passenger load factor compared to pre-COVID passenger levels. “Therefore I look forward to Cedar Valley passengers supporting the service after multiple months of sheltering at home, yet still receiving outstanding fares via WWW.AA.COM, and now is the time to enjoy and take advantage of the many benefits that American’s extensive domestic network of cities provides to Cedar Valley Area passengers, in contrast with flying from other regional airports in Iowa, or larger airports in Minnesota, so that we can exceed the expectations of officials at American for their decision to eventually put the negative impacts to COVID-19 in our rearview mirror, and see the return of a full airline schedule back to ALO in 2021.”

