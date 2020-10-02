Advertisement

Airbnb blocking some rentals over Halloween to halt parties

This image shows the logo for Airbnb.
This image shows the logo for Airbnb.(Source: Airbnb via AP)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(AP) - Airbnb will prohibit one-night rentals over Halloween weekend as part of its ongoing effort to crack down on party houses.

The action comes nearly a year after a deadly shooting at an Airbnb in Orinda, California.

Five people were killed in the shooting, which happened during an unauthorized Halloween party.

Airbnb says it will ban one-night rentals of entire homes in the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31.

Previously booked rentals will be cancelled and Airbnb will offer refunds.

Airbnb says it will also look more closely at two- and three-night reservations during that period.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

