Additional hearing complaints filed for violations of governor’s proclamation

Downtown bars are still crowded as coronavirus cases in Iowa continue to rise.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) announced today that it has filed an additional three hearing complaints on businesses for violations of Governor Reynolds' emergency public health disaster proclamation. 

Hearing complaints have been filed on the following establishments:

  • George’s Pizza in Nevada - failing to ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; failing to ensure that all customers who were served alcoholic beverages were also served food; and/or failing to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table, booth or bar while consuming their food and beverages.
  • Mary Lou’s Bar & Grill in Cedar Falls - failing to ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; failing to ensure that all customers who were served alcoholic beverages were also served food; and/or failing to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table, booth or bar while consuming their food and beverages.
  • Pints Pub n Patio in Des Moines - failing to ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; failing to limit patrons from congregating together closer than six feet; failing to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table, booth or bar while consuming their food and beverages; and/or failing to implement reasonable measures for increased hygiene practices.

Each licensee listed above faces a civil penalty for their violations and has the right to a hearing. ABD continues to actively enforce compliance with Governor Reynolds' emergency public health disaster proclamation. Any licensed establishment in violation of the governor’s proclamation will be held accountable and risk a fine, suspension or revocation of its license.

Hearing complaints can be viewed here.

