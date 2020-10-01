Advertisement

Windy and cooler today, frost possible tonight

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a cooler day with gusty wind continuing. While the gusts won’t be as high as yesterday, they’ll still be noticeable and will help to keep temperatures down in the mid-50s for highs. Mostly cloudy sky is likely and an isolated shower may occur in spots. Tonight, watch for areas of frost to develop as clouds scatter out and the cold air settles in. Friday’s highs will stay cool and the chilly air will linger right through the weekend. Rainfall is still looking pretty likely Saturday into early Sunday. Another window to watch for patchy frost will be Sunday night, then temperatures should rebound nicely into the 60s for much of next week.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Plan on cloudy and windy conditions through the day.

Forecast

Windy and chilly day heading into Thursday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Windy conditions continue throughout the rest of the evening. Wind gusts could be upwards of 40 mph and will still be breezy throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures drop into the mid-40s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Another windy day tomorrow, highs only in the mid-50s.

Forecast

Breezy Afternoon Followed by Chilly Air to Start October

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jan Ryherd
Windy conditions continue throughout the rest of the evening. Wind gusts could be upwards of 40 mph and will still be breezy throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures drop into the mid-40s. Cloud cover increases tomorrow. Highs will be chilly as well, only in the mid-50s. Winds could gust up to 40 mph again tomorrow afternoon from the northwest. We could see the potential for patchy frost heading late Thursday and into the morning hours on Friday as temperatures will fall into the mid-30s. Highs for the end of the week and into the weekend in the low 50s. Showers and drizzle look to impact the area Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Cloud cover increases tomorrow. Highs will be chilly as well, only in the mid-50s. Winds could gust up to 40 mph again tomorrow afternoon from the northwest.

Forecast

An early shower is possible, then it’s all about the wind!

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a windy one across eastern Iowa today.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
An early morning shower may occur, then it's all about the wind!

Forecast

Wind gusts up to 40mph tomorrow, then another cool down

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening, with some of that cloud cover dissipating through the overnight hours. Temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s overnight.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
Quiet tonight, winds kick up tomorrow with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Forecast

Clouds build today, still cool

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a decent day overall, though clouds will continue to build.