Windy and cooler today, frost possible tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a cooler day with gusty wind continuing. While the gusts won’t be as high as yesterday, they’ll still be noticeable and will help to keep temperatures down in the mid-50s for highs. Mostly cloudy sky is likely and an isolated shower may occur in spots. Tonight, watch for areas of frost to develop as clouds scatter out and the cold air settles in. Friday’s highs will stay cool and the chilly air will linger right through the weekend. Rainfall is still looking pretty likely Saturday into early Sunday. Another window to watch for patchy frost will be Sunday night, then temperatures should rebound nicely into the 60s for much of next week.

