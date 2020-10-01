Ways to protect your plants with the potential for frost

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With frost in the forecast Thursday night and Friday morning, you may want to check out which plants you may need to protect.

First, let’s go through the difference between a frost and a freeze and how they can impact plants. Frost is when ice crystals form on the edge of plants and can damage leaves and blossoms. A freeze is when the water inside the plant freezes and can have more of an impact because it damages the vascular system.

A look at what damage can be caused by a frost. (KCRG)

A master gardener at Iowa State said that annuals are more at risk for damage from frost. Fall Mums are a “tougher plant” in cooler weather that can withstand cooler temperatures more and may not see as much of an impact.

Most at risk plants during a frost. (KCRG)

If you do have any at-risk plants outside, you will want to bring them inside or cover them with a light sheet. Make sure the cover isn’t touching the plants as that can cause more damage to the plants. This can help keep the warmth inside the cover to protect the plants and make sure they survive. Make sure once the risk for frost has decreased to uncover the plants.

Tips to help protect your plants from frost. (KCRG)

