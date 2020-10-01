Advertisement

Waterloo man sentenced to 9 years in prison for unlawful possession of sawed-off shotgun

The judge described the man’s conduct as “threatening and terrifying.”
Officials said 56-year-old Richard Jacobson was sentenced to 9 years in prison for unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
Officials said 56-year-old Richard Jacobson was sentenced to 9 years in prison for unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man received a 9-year prison sentence on Wednesday after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Officials said 56-year-old Richard Jacobson was high on methamphetamine when he repeatedly racked, or cocked, the weapon while threatening to shoot at least one other person.

A release said the judge at the sentencing called Jacobson’s conduct “threatening and terrifying,” and that Jacobson has a “remarkably high number of adult felony convictions.”

Officials said Jacobson has been convicted for 14 previous felony offenses, including multiple burglary convictions, other violent crimes, and multiple convictions for unlawful possession of dangerous weapons.

Jacobson was sentenced to 115 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release to follow.

