Waterloo cancels Downtown Trick-or-Treating event, creates alternate activities

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo has canceled its annual Downtown Trick-or-Treating event this year in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, The Downtown Trick-or-Treat Committee is planning some alternate activities, including:

October 1-31 Coloring Contest: Visit the Main Street Waterloo website or office to pick up a coloring sheet. Pictures will be displayed in the office windows and the winners will be announced at noon on October 31st.

October 26-31 Scavenger Hunt: Visit the Main Street Waterloo website starting 10/26 to get your scavenger hunt list and instructions. The hunt will take through downtown Waterloo to learn, explore, and support local.

October 26-31 Downtown businesses will be decorating their windows to celebrate the season and offer selfie opportunities

October 31 is the final Waterloo Urban Farmers Market for the season, 8am to noon at RiverLoop Expo Plaza.

October 31 Virtual Costume Parade: Visit the Main Street Waterloo website to submit a picture of you, or your pet, in costume to be added to a virtual parade which will be posted on the Main Street Waterloo Facebook page at 10am.

October 31 Virtual Pumpkin Carving/Decorating Contest: Submit a picture of a pumpkin you decorated and voting will take place on the Main Street Waterloo Facebook page from 10am to 4pm. Winners will be announced at 5pm.

For more information, visit MainStreetWaterloo.org, or to ask questions, call the Main Street Waterloo offices 319-291-2038 or email assistant@mainstreetwaterloo.org.

