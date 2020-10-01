Advertisement

Waterloo cancels Downtown Trick-or-Treating event, creates alternate activities

Halloween is creeping up and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to stay safe this holiday season by avoiding high risk activities.
Halloween is creeping up and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to stay safe this holiday season by avoiding high risk activities.(WCJB)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo has canceled its annual Downtown Trick-or-Treating event this year in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, The Downtown Trick-or-Treat Committee is planning some alternate activities, including:

  • October 1-31 Coloring Contest: Visit the Main Street Waterloo website or office to pick up a coloring sheet. Pictures will be displayed in the office windows and the winners will be announced at noon on October 31st.
  • October 26-31 Scavenger Hunt: Visit the Main Street Waterloo website starting 10/26 to get your scavenger hunt list and instructions. The hunt will take through downtown Waterloo to learn, explore, and support local.
  • October 26-31 Downtown businesses will be decorating their windows to celebrate the season and offer selfie opportunities
  • October 31 is the final Waterloo Urban Farmers Market for the season, 8am to noon at RiverLoop Expo Plaza.
  • October 31 Virtual Costume Parade: Visit the Main Street Waterloo website to submit a picture of you, or your pet, in costume to be added to a virtual parade which will be posted on the Main Street Waterloo Facebook page at 10am.
  • October 31 Virtual Pumpkin Carving/Decorating Contest: Submit a picture of a pumpkin you decorated and voting will take place on the Main Street Waterloo Facebook page from 10am to 4pm. Winners will be announced at 5pm.

For more information, visit MainStreetWaterloo.org, or to ask questions, call the Main Street Waterloo offices 319-291-2038 or email assistant@mainstreetwaterloo.org.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

1,057 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported in Iowa Thursday

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The state reported 1,057 more COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office to sport pink patches for breast cancer awareness

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Employees of the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office will be sporting pink shoulder patches in October for breast cancer awareness.

Iowa

Continuing weekly unemployment claims continue to decrease in Iowa

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Iowa Workforce Development reported another drop in continuing weekly unemployment claims in the state.

Iowa

Iowa City man arrested after driving wrong way on Highway 218

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police in Johnson County said they received calls just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday about a reckless driver heading the wrong direction in the southbound lane of Highway 218.

Latest News

Iowa

Bruce Harreld to retire as president of University of Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bruce Harreld said he plans to retire as president of the University of Iowa.

Iowa

Casey’s General Store to begin rolling out updated look and feel

Updated: 2 hours ago
Casey’s General Store said it is rolling out a fresh, modern look and feel at its more than 2,200 stores spread across 16 states.

Iowa

Congresswoman Finkenauer declines additional debates

Updated: 3 hours ago
First District Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer declined the dates KCRG-TV9 offered her for a debate with Republican challenger Ashely Hinson.

Iowa

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center to hold blood drive at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lindale Mall is hosting the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center for an on-site blood drive.

News

Dubuque releases video of Loras Boulevard explosion

Updated: 3 hours ago
The city of Dubuque released video of the moment a gas leak turned into an explosion on Loras Boulevard.

News

Lindale mall hosts blood drive Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lindale Mall is hosting the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center for an on site blood drive.