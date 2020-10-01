Advertisement

Two arrested for armed robbery of Cedar Rapids liquor store

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have arrested two people in connection with the Wednesday night armed robbery of a liquor store.

Officers were called to Point Liquor and Tobacco at 3221 Center Point Road NE at around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

An employee told officers that a young male entered the store with his face covered, showed the employee a handgun, took money from the register, and then left on foot.

Officers were able to identify the vehicle the suspect got into, a partial license plate of the vehicle, and a description of the driver by looking at surveillance video.

Using that information, officers were able to locate the vehicle in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Park Towne Court NE. They then witnessed a person matching the description of the driver get in the vehicle and made a traffic stop on the vehicle a short time later.

Dekheary V. Steele, 28, was taken into custody and questioned. Officers say he admitted to his role in the liquor store robbery.

The other suspect, a 14-year-old male, was found in an apartment in the 1600 block of Park Towne Court NE and taken into custody. Police say he also admitted to his role in the robbery.

Steele is charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. He was booked into the Linn County Jail.

The teen is charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and carrying weapons. He was taken to Linn County Juvenile Detention Center.

