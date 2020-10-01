Advertisement

Top five finalists for Iowa’s 2020 Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin named

IPPA has announced the top 5 finalists for Iowa's 2020 Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest.
IPPA has announced the top 5 finalists for Iowa's 2020 Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest.(KCRG)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) has announced the top five finalists for the 18th annual Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest in Iowa.

The finalists are:

There were 4,501 nominations from 390 different restaurants this year.

The IPPA said the first and second place winners will be announced later this month as part of of #Porktober20, or October Pork Month.

“It is more important than ever to support our locally owned restaurants and we believe that continuing our annual Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest will help encourage patrons to visit their favorite establishments and especially the Top 5 finalists in the state,” said Kelsey Sutter, IPPA marketing and programs director. “The top five finalists scored highly in our first round of judging this summer, which included 40 restaurants from around the state.”

The restaurant that wins the contest will receive $500, a plaque, and a banner.

IPPA sponsors the event and it’s managed by the IPPA’s restaurant and food service committee.

For more information, click here.

