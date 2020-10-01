Advertisement

One-on-one with Majority Leader McConnell

Sen. Mitch McConnell weighs in on the Supreme Court, coronavirus, Breonna Taylor, and Tuesday’s presidential debate
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., arrive for a news conference about the FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., arrive for a news conference about the FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) sits down with Washington Bureau Reporter Kyle Midura. Over the course of a 12-minute interview they discuss the politics and process of seating a new Supreme Court Justice, stalled coronavirus relief negotiations, and the latest questions surrounding the case of Breonna Taylor.

This story will be updated with a full transcript.

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Judge Amy Coney Barrett and filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus relief negotiations

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Grassley: ‘Criminal act’ to hand Trump taxes to New York Times

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff and Mary Green
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said that “somebody committed a criminal act” when they gave President Donald Trump’s tax returns to the New York Times, leading to published reports about the president’s tax payments over several years.

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Ernst attack on coastal donations true but hypocritical

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Republican Senator Joni Ernst attacked Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield multiple times for taking a large number of donations from California and New York. But, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, the Republican senator received more than $479,000 from New York and more than $252,000 from Los Angeles.

National

Wisconsin justices weigh removal of 130K from voter rolls

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By SCOTT BAUER, Associated Press
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is weighing whether to go along with conservatives who argue that 130,000 voters should be removed from the polls in the hotly contested presidential battleground state.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

National Politics

Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT
|
By AAMER MADHANI and KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press
President Donald Trump is declining to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Latest News

Local

Judge to rule on absentee ballot lawsuit by Friday

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
By the Associated Press
A state court judge says he will rule before the end of the day Friday on whether to halt enforcement of a state law that prohibits county election officials from using information readily available in the voter registration database to fill in missing information on a voter’s absentee ballot request form.

Local

Grassley defends Supreme Court nomination position, says no hypocrisy

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
|
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press and KCRG News Staff
Sen. Charles Grassley is continuing to defend his decision to consider a U.S. Supreme Court justice saying he is not a hypocrite for going back on a statement he made to constituents four years ago.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.