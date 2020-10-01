Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center to hold blood drive at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids Thursday
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lindale Mall is hosting the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center for an on-site blood drive.
It’s from 2 to 6 p.m. in the mall’s food court.
Due to social distancing guidelines, anyone who wants to donate has to make an appointment by calling 800-747-5401.
All donors will get to choose either a t-shirt or gift card.
