Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center to hold blood drive at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lindale Mall is hosting the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center for an on-site blood drive.

It’s from 2 to 6 p.m. in the mall’s food court.

Due to social distancing guidelines, anyone who wants to donate has to make an appointment by calling 800-747-5401.

All donors will get to choose either a t-shirt or gift card.

