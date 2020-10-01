Linn County Republicans, Democrats in need of poll watchers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -At 33 days until the November election and both Linn County Democrats and Republicans are making a push to recruit poll watchers.

This comes after President Trump asked his supporters to go to the polls and watch what happens carefully. The President has accused poll workers in Philadelphia of wrongdoing.

Both sides are looking for people to sign up ASAP, so they both hopes it motivates people to come out and be poll watchers. Democrats especially because they fear it could lead to voter intimidation.

Linn County Democrats say they’re seeing a boost in support since Tuesday’s presidential debate. They are asking people who are coming in to pick up yard signs if they would be interested in being a poll watcher

“We are trying to make sure we have an individual at each of the poling locations just to help monitor that the election is operating smoothly,” said Bret Nilles, Chair with Linn County Democrats. “And make sure there’s nobody there trying to intimidate the voters as they come in.” Linn County Republicans also say there’s a lot of enthusiasm on their side as well. They are working with the Trump campaign to find poll watchers.

“Ideally we’d be able to have 3-5 people on two different shifts at every polling location,” said Laura Kamienski, Chair with Linn County GOP. “That’s never happened. We’d take 100 more if we can get them.”

The pandemic is making the approach for this very different. Instead of knocking on doors, they’re sending emails and calling people to ask for help.

In Johnson County, workers at the auditor’s office spent the week testing out their voting equipment. It was open to the public. Leaders say people won’t have to worry about machine problems at the polls.

“100% positive and confident in our equipment,” said Alex Stanton, Elections Technician. “There is kind of an extensive document that the individual use when they’re testing, it’s sort of a step by step to make sure the equipment is functioning properly.”

While Democratic and Republican leaders say they trust the election process, they ALSO stress the need for poll watchers.

“This time we feel more of a sense of urgency to make sure everybody has a chance to vote, or participate in the electoral process,” said Nilles.

“There are a few bad actors everywhere on both sides,” said Kamienski. “People who think they have some great scheme or idea.”

Poll watchers will have to wear a mask. Both sides tell me they are looking for younger, less risk people to work the position. People wanting to be a poll watcher for Democrats can go to https://staging.linncountydemocrats.com/. GOP poll watchers can visit: http://www.linncountygop.org/.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.