Johnson County extends local public health disaster emergency until Nov. 6, 2020

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Board of Supervisors and Emergency Management Commission approved to continue the Declaration of the Public Health Disaster Emergency until Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, or as long as Governor Kim Reynolds' State Disaster Declaration remains in effect, whichever date is later.

Gov. Reynolds' most recent proclamation was scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

The continuation of the disaster emergency also extends the date of the face-covering/mask regulation for all of Johnson County which was approved by the Board of Supervisors at the Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, formal meeting. The resolution requires every person in Johnson County to wear a face-covering/mask when in public settings indoors and outdoors when it is not possible to keep six feet away from others. Public settings include, but are not limited to stores, schools, public transportation, or other public settings that are not one’s place of residence or with people who do not live in the same household. It applies to all areas and municipalities in Johnson County unless a municipality previously issued a face-covering/mask order.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.