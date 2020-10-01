Iowa City man arrested after driving wrong way on Highway 218
Published: Oct. 1, 2020
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Johnson County said they received calls just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday about a reckless driver heading the wrong direction in the southbound lane of Highway 218.
A deputy stopped Phillip Halliburton, 60, from Iowa City, at mile marker 92.
A criminal complaint said the deputy that made the stop said he could smell marijuana on Halliburton.
The deputy conducted a search of the vehicle and found multiple pipes with marijuana residue in them, as well as a grinder.
Halliburton faces drug and traffic violations charges.
