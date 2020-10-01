Advertisement

Iowa City man arrested after driving wrong way on Highway 218

Generic police lights image
Generic police lights image(MGN image)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Johnson County said they received calls just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday about a reckless driver heading the wrong direction in the southbound lane of Highway 218.

A deputy stopped Phillip Halliburton, 60, from Iowa City, at mile marker 92.

A criminal complaint said the deputy that made the stop said he could smell marijuana on Halliburton.

The deputy conducted a search of the vehicle and found multiple pipes with marijuana residue in them, as well as a grinder.

Halliburton faces drug and traffic violations charges.

