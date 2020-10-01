Advertisement

Iowa City arts venues to Congress: #DoNotAbandonUs, an appeal for more COVID relief

By Mary Green
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Under regular circumstances, the Iowa City nonprofit cinema FilmScene would offer at least one showing to the public 365 days a year.

This year, FilmScene hasn’t done that since mid-March.

“Normally in that time, we would’ve probably seen nearly 50,000 people come through our doors,” Andrew Sherburne, FilmScene’s co-founder and interim executive director, said. “That overall loss is definitely north of half-a-million dollars.”

A few blocks away, the cinema’s downtown neighbor, the Englert Theatre, is still undergoing major renovations, including restoring its iconic marquee.

But the Englert’s executive director, Andre Perry, said they would have still been able to host events at this point if the pandemic hadn’t forced so many artists and performers to cancel their tours.

That’s led to layoffs and major losses for them too.

“Estimating through Dec. 31, it’s going to be closer to a million dollars,” Perry said.

Both the Englert and FilmScene have joined #DoNotAbandonUs, a consortium of small businesses and cultural organizations that is demanding Congress pass a comprehensive pandemic relief bill.

Perry said another round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding, or a similar measure, is what the Englert needs to keep its staff.

“There are other fixed costs that are tied to taking care of a 100-plus-year-old building, but I think it’s more about the people,” he said.

Sherburne said FilmScene, too, benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program, but like the Englert, has already used up that funding, which Sherburne said helped the organization avoid laying off its salaried staff. He said some federal legislation that has already been proposed but not voted on, like the RESTART Act and the Save our Stages Act, would specifically assist arts venues like theirs.

“We’re looking for the support of our elected officials to make sure that we can weather this storm,” Sherburne said.

Earlier Wednesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin met to negotiate a pandemic relief package. The Democratic-led House is expected in a Thursday vote to pass the $2.2-trillion HEROES Act, which would include a second round of PPP funding and relief contained in the Save Our Stages Act, but the Republican-led Senate isn’t expected to pass the bill.

“The Senate would like to be well under a trillion dollars, and there’s got to be a lot of compromise on [Pelosi’s] side, or it’ll never get through the United States Senate,” Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa said on a press conference call Wednesday.

Grassley said he didn’t know if a pandemic relief bill would be passed before the House goes on recess later this week through mid-November.

“The mere fact that they’re negotiating is better news than we’ve had for two months,” he said. “I’m hopeful it can happen because there are some Americans still hurting from the government shutting down the economy back in March.”

Meanwhile, neither Iowa City organization knows when it’ll reopen and is imploring the government for more assistance until then.

“We’re going to continue to hustle and deliver to our community and keep our organization alive in the meantime, but the sooner, the better,” Perry said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa City theaters seek relief to offset pandemic losses

Updated: 48 minutes ago
FilmScene and the Englert Theatre, both in Iowa City, have joined the “Do Not Abandon Us" consortium.

National Politics

Grassley: ‘Criminal act’ to hand Trump taxes to New York Times

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff and Mary Green
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said that “somebody committed a criminal act” when they gave President Donald Trump’s tax returns to the New York Times, leading to published reports about the president’s tax payments over several years.

Iowa

Des Moines school board OKs plan to meet governor’s classroom order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE, Associated Press
The Des Moines school board approved a plan to return to in-classroom learning, but it included metrics for allowable coronavirus infection rates that the district doesn’t currently meet.

Iowa

Baby taken in by Dept. of Human Services 45th under Iowa ‘safe haven’ law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
State officials said that a baby was surrendered to the Department of Human Services recently under a law meant to discourage abandonment of newborns.

Latest News

News

Grassley comments on New York Times report on Trump taxes

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Grassley commented on the recent New York Times report on President Trump's tax returns, casting doubt on its validity.

News

Video tour of Kennedy High School shows derecho recovery progress

Updated: 2 hours ago
Leaders with Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School showed exactly why the building is not set for students to return for months.

News

Victims' families speak at Richardson sentencing hearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday, the man charged with shooting four people in May of 2019 was sentenced to 75 years in prison.

National

Audit: COVID tests costlier under Utah contract with startup

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
A new audit finds a multimillion-dollar coronavirus-testing contract the state of Utah signed with a startup company ended up costing significantly more per test because fewer people than expected took the tests.

Local

Dubuque residents affected by explosion still not allowed to return to homes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Almost two full days after the explosion, Loras Boulevard is back open to traffic. However, residents still cannot go inside their homes.

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Ernst attack on coastal donations true but hypocritical

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Republican Senator Joni Ernst attacked Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield multiple times for taking a large number of donations from California and New York. But, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, the Republican senator received more than $479,000 from New York and more than $252,000 from Los Angeles.