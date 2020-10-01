Investigation continues into the fatal crash I-380 just north of 29th Street NE.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is continuing to investigate the fatal crash that occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 on U.S. Interstate 380 northbound just north of 29th Street NE.

The victim has been identified as Ricardo Martinez Hernandez, age 25, of Garland, Texas.

Police Department accident reconstruction specialists are awaiting the autopsy report, including toxicology information. The victim was transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

