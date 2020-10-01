Advertisement

Grassley: ‘Criminal act’ to hand Trump taxes to New York Times

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.(Greg Nash | Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
By KCRG News Staff and Mary Green
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said that “somebody committed a criminal act” when they gave President Donald Trump’s tax returns to the New York Times, leading to published reports about the president’s tax payments over several years.

Grassley, a Republican, serves as chairman of the Joint Committee on Taxation in the U.S. Congress. The Times reported that federal law requires that committee to give an opinion on all refunds larger than $2 million to individuals. Grassley would not comment on if he has seen the president’s tax returns.

The Times reported that Trump paid only $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017, and no federal income tax in 10 of the last 15 years. Around half of Americans pay no income tax, though the majority of those are due to earning too little to have to pay federal taxes, Internal Revenue Service statistics show. The average filer in 2017 paid $12,200, according to the Associated Press, or around 16 times what Trump allegedly paid.

Grassley called into question the validity of the Times' reporting while saying their source likely broke the law in providing the newspaper with the documents.

“Now I think it’s a little ridiculous that somebody that’s so wealthy paid a small amount of money. But how do I know?" Grassley said. "I have the president saying he’s paid millions of dollars in taxes. And you have the New York Times, somebody committed a criminal act by giving the New York Times some tax returns and I don’t even know if they are legitimate tax returns.”

The Times report also claims the President received more than $70 million in federal income tax refunds during some of that time period, which triggered an audit that Trump has repeatedly used as reasoning for why he cannot release his tax returns like other candidates traditionally do. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate running against Trump for president, has released his tax returns, including his 2019 figures on Monday.

Trump has dismissed the Times report but has still not released his tax returns.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Senate approves bill to avoid shutdown, sending it to Trump

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The temporary extension will set the stage for a lame-duck session of Congress later this year, where the agenda will be largely determined by the outcome of the presidential election.

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

National

Stimulus relief steams forward as COVID strikes NFL

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
COVID stimulus relief negotiations are back on the table as the virus strikes the NFL hard, postponing a major face-off this Sunday.

National Politics

Biden, Trump snipe from road and rails after debate chaos

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden headed out on his most aggressive day on the campaign trail all year. Trump was to address voters and donors in Minnesota late in the day.

Latest News

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Ernst attack on coastal donations true but hypocritical

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Republican Senator Joni Ernst attacked Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield multiple times for taking a large number of donations from California and New York. But, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, the Republican senator received more than $479,000 from New York and more than $252,000 from Los Angeles.

National Politics

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
The commission said Wednesday the debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

National Politics

Voting lawsuits pile up across US as election approaches

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The race is already regarded as the most litigated in American history, due in large part to the massive expansion of mail and absentee voting.

National Politics

GOP lawmakers grill Comey on leadership of Russia probe

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Republicans lawmakers on Wednesday confronted former FBI Director James Comey about his oversight of the Trump-Russia investigation during a politically charged hearing that focused attention on problems with a probe that have becoming a rallying cry for supporters of President Donald Trump.

National

Faith group deletes mentions of Barrett from its website

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Last week, when Barrett again emerged as a front-runner for the court, more articles, blog posts and photos disappeared.

National Politics

Lawmakers discuss the aftermath of the first presidential debate

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Peter Zampa
The first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle is over after the candidates squared off for over an hour-and-a-half Wednesday night.