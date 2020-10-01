Grassley: ‘Criminal act’ to hand Trump taxes to New York Times

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said that “somebody committed a criminal act” when they gave President Donald Trump’s tax returns to the New York Times, leading to published reports about the president’s tax payments over several years.

Grassley, a Republican, serves as chairman of the Joint Committee on Taxation in the U.S. Congress. The Times reported that federal law requires that committee to give an opinion on all refunds larger than $2 million to individuals. Grassley would not comment on if he has seen the president’s tax returns.

The Times reported that Trump paid only $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017, and no federal income tax in 10 of the last 15 years. Around half of Americans pay no income tax, though the majority of those are due to earning too little to have to pay federal taxes, Internal Revenue Service statistics show. The average filer in 2017 paid $12,200, according to the Associated Press, or around 16 times what Trump allegedly paid.

Grassley called into question the validity of the Times' reporting while saying their source likely broke the law in providing the newspaper with the documents.

“Now I think it’s a little ridiculous that somebody that’s so wealthy paid a small amount of money. But how do I know?" Grassley said. "I have the president saying he’s paid millions of dollars in taxes. And you have the New York Times, somebody committed a criminal act by giving the New York Times some tax returns and I don’t even know if they are legitimate tax returns.”

The Times report also claims the President received more than $70 million in federal income tax refunds during some of that time period, which triggered an audit that Trump has repeatedly used as reasoning for why he cannot release his tax returns like other candidates traditionally do. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate running against Trump for president, has released his tax returns, including his 2019 figures on Monday.

Trump has dismissed the Times report but has still not released his tax returns.

