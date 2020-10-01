Ernst says SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett has “extraordinary qualifications”

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Senator Joni Ernst said today that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will be a good successor to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Gingsburg died almost two weeks ago at 87 after multiple battles with cancer.

Ernst had the chance to meet with Barret today. She has said moving forward with President Trump’s supreme court nominee is the right decision.

Today, she emphasized that Barrett will be a good role model for women and mothers everywhere.

Senator Joni Ernst sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee. The chairman of that committee, Lindsey Graham, says he would like to approve Barrett by October 22nd. That would set her up for a full Senate vote by the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.