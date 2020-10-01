Advertisement

Dubuque residents affected by explosion still not allowed to return to homes

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque released traffic camera footage showing the magnitude of Monday’s explosion that destroyed a home and damaged several others.

One of those houses was Holly Siefken and her husband Dean’s. They were inside their home when the explosion happened. Dean described the event as “something out of a movie.”

“When it initially happens you almost do not believe it is real and happening to you," Dean said.

Accompanied by the authorities, they were able to finally walk back inside their home on Tuesday. What they found inside was bad, but not as heartbreaking as they were expecting.

“We have big windows that were broken, so glass was shot all the way into the kitchen, all over the floor and all of our pictures are off the wall, but our TV was still on and connected so we did not have a lot of actual damage to our stuff,” Holly said. “Most of the windows that blew out were old and thin; they are really specific hard windows to find, so it is going to take some time.”

For now, they are displaced at a nearby hotel with the help of Holly’s employer.

“My boss called yesterday and said, ‘We want to find a hotel room for you on the company just because we know you are probably going through a hard time,'" Holly said.

They say they were told they could move back to their house eventually, but it might not be that easy.

“If the back apartment is condemned then we are going to have to replace ourselves into a new home and everything, so it is just kind of a hit or miss,” Dean said. “We do not know what is going to happen next and that is the worst part.”

