Des Moines school board OKs plan to meet governor’s classroom order

Des Moines Public Schools mechanic Kelly Silver cleans the interior of a school bus, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Des Moines Public Schools mechanic Kelly Silver cleans the interior of a school bus, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE, Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines school board approved a plan to return to in-classroom learning, but it included metrics for allowable coronavirus infection rates that the district doesn’t currently meet.

That makes it unclear if students will actually return to school as planned.

The board voted 6-1 on Wednesday night to gradually implement a hybrid learning plan, starting with prekindergarten on Oct. 12. Students can choose to remain in all remote learning or opt for 50% instruction in classrooms.

Despite approving a plan to return to classrooms, the board set several metrics for coronavirus infection rates as well as student and staff absences. If school were to begin immediately, the district would not be in compliance with at least one of those standards.

