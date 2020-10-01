Advertisement

Cool day today, potential for frost continues tonight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a cool day ahead across eastern Iowa. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s across the areas. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, and an isolated shower could be possible.

We could see the potential for patchy frost heading late tonight and into the morning hours tomorrow as temperatures will fall into the mid-30s, as cold air settles in.

Highs for the end of the week stay chilly and into the weekend in the low 50s. Showers and drizzle look to impact the area Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures slowly warm next week from the low 60 into the upper 60s and low 70s.

