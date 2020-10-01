Continuing weekly unemployment claims continue to decrease in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reported another drop in continuing weekly unemployment claims in the state.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims decreased late week to 58,744. That’s a decrease of 4,194 from the previous reporting period.

Initial unemployment also decreased last week after a rise in initial unemployment claims was reported the previous week. A total of 5,018 initial unemployment were filed between September 20 and September 26.

Of those new claims, there were 4,452 by those who live and work in Iowa, and 566 by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

There was a total of $17,085,937.61 in unemployment insurance benefits payments last week.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (1,105), self-employed/independent contractors (808), healthcare and social assistance (464), construction (396), and accommodation and food services (323).

For more information on this week’s data, click here.

