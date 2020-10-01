Congresswoman Finkenauer declines additional debates

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - First District Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer declined the dates KCRG-TV9 offered her for a debate with Republican challenger Ashely Hinson.

Finkenauer said her congressional schedule is too busy this fall.

The two did debate back on Labor Day, but Hinson wants more debates.

Hinson’s campaign is now comparing Finkenauer to a chicken for not meeting again.

