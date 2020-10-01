Coe taking advantage of fall practices, prepares for spring season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Normally, the Coe football team would be preparing for a Saturday matchup, but the American Rivers Conference postponed the season to the spring because of the pandemic. However, the Kohawks are still practicing this fall in preparation for a five-game spring season.

“It just doesn’t feel right not being at Clark Field,” said Coe football head coach Tyler Staker.

Since the season was pushed back to the spring, seniors do have an option of coming back next season to play in the fall. Staker says some players have decided to return next season, but there are some that won’t return.

“It is unfortunate," Staker said. “You do hate to see those guys only being able to play five games, but they are looking to grad school or they have jobs lined up.”

“I definitely want to be back when we are competing for the real thing and competing for a conference championship,” said senior defensive end Cedric Nah.

The updated spring schedule hasn’t been released yet.

