City of Marion issues proclamation recommending face-coverings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Mayor Nick AbouAssaly, with the support of Marion City Council, signed a revised emergency proclamation today advising the use of face coverings in public places throughout Marion, whenever proper social distance cannot be maintained.

The City cited scientific evidence showing that face-coverings over the mouth and nose significantly reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“As a community, we have a personal responsibility to one another,” said Mayor AbouAssaly. “Wearing a mask is an additional measure that protects our neighbors and can help us all get back to doing the things that we enjoy.”

The advisory recommends that all persons in the City of Marion wear a face covering such as a cloth mask, shield or other covering over one’s nose and mouth when:

In any public place and unable to stay at least six feet away from others

Inside any indoor public space, such as in retail establishments, restaurants, bars, even if able to maintain 6 feet of distance and not actively eating or drinking

Using public transportation or private car services such as taxis, ride share or carpooling

Exemptions are in place for persons under 2 years of age, anyone who has trouble breathing or anyone unable to remove the face covering without assistance.

Read the full proclamation at www.cityofmarion.org.The proclamation also calls for a focus on education, stressing the health and safety needs of the community.

