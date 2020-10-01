Advertisement

Ceremony held for replacements of two aging bridges in Buchanan County

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUASQUETON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Buchanan County Secondary Roads Department said that the ribbon cutting of new bridges shows the progress Iowa is making on its aging infrastructure, but that there is still a long way to go.

Two bridges were replaced along Quasqueton Avenue, with the event taking place on the southerly bridge over Sand Creek. It replaced an existing bridge that was built in 1900. The old bridge was one of many in Iowa that led to the state leading the country in “structurally deficient bridges.”

Brian Keierleber, Buchanan County engineer, said the improvements give new routes to people who need to move some heavy equipment.

“If you’re trying to get emergency services, fires or anything like that, or even moving the grain is critical as we were discussing earlier," Keierleber said. "The loads of grain have gotten so much bigger and heavier.”

The DOT found in 2020 that Iowa had 4,571 bridges listed in poor condition. That’s nearly 20 percent of all of the bridges in the state.

