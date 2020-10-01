Cedar Rapids police release name of victim found on I-380 Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have identified the victim whose body was found on I-380 southbound near Wright Brothers Boulevard SW on Monday.

Police identified the body as Neva Jean Rhyne, 61, of Indianapolis, Indiana.

The investigation remains ongoing. The police department is also asking for the public’s help locating Rhyne’s vehicle – a white 2005 Buick LaSabre with Indiana license plate 810MHR.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

The police department is also asking for the public’s help locating Rhyne’s vehicle – a white 2005 Buick LaSabre with Indiana license plate 810MHR. (KCRG)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.