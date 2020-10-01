Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police release name of victim found on I-380 Monday

Police identified the body as Neva Jean Rhyne, 61, of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have identified the victim whose body was found on I-380 southbound near Wright Brothers Boulevard SW on Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing. The police department is also asking for the public’s help locating Rhyne’s vehicle – a white 2005 Buick LaSabre with Indiana license plate 810MHR.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

