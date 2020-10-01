Cedar Falls Community Main Street cancels trick-or-treating

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Community Main Street and the merchants of the Cedar Falls Downtown District have made the difficult decision to cancel Downtown Trick-or-Treating.

“Downtown Trick or Treating sees many costumed children and families during the course of the event that it would be extremely hard to social distance the crowd," organizers said in a statement. "The event would require multiple volunteers to maintain a safe environment, which is not feasible at this time. The safety of our volunteers and the public remain to be our first priority.”

Community Main Street hopes to hold this event in 2021.

