Advertisement

Casey’s General Store to begin rolling out updated look and feel

Casey’s General Store is rolling out a new look and feel at its more than 2,200 stores spread across 16 states.
Casey’s General Store is rolling out a new look and feel at its more than 2,200 stores spread across 16 states.(Courtesy Casey's General Store)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES (KCRG) – Casey’s General Store said it is rolling out a fresh, modern look and feel at its more than 2,200 stores spread across 16 states.

The company said the new visual identity signals the brand’s future as well as its small-town roots.

The visual update accompanies a recent brand update and new guests services, including a loyalty program, online ordering and delivery services and curbside pickup.

The company’s new Ankeny location will be the first store to receive the visual update. It expects the new packaging to appear at stores this month.

The company didn’t outline a timetable for when it expects the rest of its stores to receive the visual update.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa City man arrested after driving wrong way on Highway 218

Updated: moments ago
Police in Johnson County said they received calls just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday about a reckless driver heading the wrong direction in the southbound lane of Highway 218.

Iowa

Bruce Harreld to retire as president of University of Iowa

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Bruce Harreld said he plans to retire as president of the University of Iowa.

Iowa

Congresswoman Finkenauer declines additional debates

Updated: 1 hour ago
First District Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer declined the dates KCRG-TV9 offered her for a debate with Republican challenger Ashely Hinson.

Iowa

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center to hold blood drive at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Lindale Mall is hosting the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center for an on-site blood drive.

Latest News

News

Dubuque releases video of Loras Boulevard explosion

Updated: 1 hours ago
The city of Dubuque released video of the moment a gas leak turned into an explosion on Loras Boulevard.

News

Lindale mall hosts blood drive Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Lindale Mall is hosting the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center for an on site blood drive.

News

Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer declines debates

Updated: 1 hours ago
First District Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer is declining the dates KCRG-TV9 offered her for a debate.

Iowa

Top five finalists for Iowa’s 2020 Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin named

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) has announced the top five finalists for the 18th annual Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest in Iowa.

News

Trump and Biden held campaign events following the first debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden spent their day after the first debate campaigning.

News

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 75 years in prison

Updated: 3 hours ago
The man charged with shooting four people in May of 2019 is sentenced to 75 years in prison.