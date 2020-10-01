Casey’s General Store to begin rolling out updated look and feel

DES MOINES (KCRG) – Casey’s General Store said it is rolling out a fresh, modern look and feel at its more than 2,200 stores spread across 16 states.

The company said the new visual identity signals the brand’s future as well as its small-town roots.

The visual update accompanies a recent brand update and new guests services, including a loyalty program, online ordering and delivery services and curbside pickup.

The company’s new Ankeny location will be the first store to receive the visual update. It expects the new packaging to appear at stores this month.

The company didn’t outline a timetable for when it expects the rest of its stores to receive the visual update.

